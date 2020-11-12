Holiday greeting from Brig. Gen. Jessica Meyeraan, USEUCOM Deputy Director of Partnering and Missile Defense and Lt. Col. Ola Gunderson, Foreign Liaison Officer for Norway. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 06:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777964
|VIRIN:
|201211-A-ZQ575-724
|Filename:
|DOD_108114381
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USEUCOM Holiday Greetings to Norway, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT