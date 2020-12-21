38th ADA Command Team shares a special holiday message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, brigade senior enlisted advisor, wish Soldiers, civilians, and family members a happy and safe holiday season. They encourage you to check on each other and lend a helping hand or ear when needed. For more information on the 24-hour Military Crisis Helpline, please visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net.