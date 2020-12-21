Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th ADA Command Team shares a special holiday message

    JAPAN

    12.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, brigade senior enlisted advisor, wish Soldiers, civilians, and family members a happy and safe holiday season. They encourage you to check on each other and lend a helping hand or ear when needed. For more information on the 24-hour Military Crisis Helpline, please visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net.

