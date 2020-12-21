38th ADA Command Team shares a special holiday message

Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, brigade senior enlisted advisor, wish Soldiers, civilians, and family members a happy and safe holiday season. They encourage you to check on each other and lend a helping hand or ear when needed. For more information on the 24-hour Military Crisis Helpline, please visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net.
