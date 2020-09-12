Alaska Army National Guard Capt. Anthony Montoya and Sergeant 1st Class Wayne Chaput wish their friends and family a Happy Holiday from forward operating base Karliki, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 05:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777961
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-HS490-383
|Filename:
|DOD_108114360
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Capt. Anthony Montoya and Sergeant 1st Class Wayne Chaput wish their friends and family a Happy Holiday., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
