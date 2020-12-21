The Cave Draw

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 21.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, draw weapons, equipment, and vehicles from Marine Corps Pre-positioning Program Norway (MCPP-N) storage caves in support of exercise Reindeer II in various locations across Norway throughout October 2020. MCPP-N is a Headquarters Marine Corps managed program that provides forward storage, maintenance, and prepositioning of equipment and supplies to support contingency operations in Europe and abroad. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl William Chockey)