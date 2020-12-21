Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Cave Draw

    NORWAY

    12.21.2020

    Video by Cpl. William Chockey 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 21.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, draw weapons, equipment, and vehicles from Marine Corps Pre-positioning Program Norway (MCPP-N) storage caves in support of exercise Reindeer II in various locations across Norway throughout October 2020. MCPP-N is a Headquarters Marine Corps managed program that provides forward storage, maintenance, and prepositioning of equipment and supplies to support contingency operations in Europe and abroad. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl William Chockey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 04:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777950
    VIRIN: 201221-M-UB217-0001
    Filename: DOD_108114346
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: NO

    TAGS

    Caves
    Norway
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    MCPPN
    MARFOREUR/AF

