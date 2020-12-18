Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maryland Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Louie Bonilla wishes his family back at home in Maryland.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Maryland Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Bonilla wishes his wife and family in Maryland and New York City a Marry Christmas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 05:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777949
    VIRIN: 201218-A-HS490-595
    Filename: DOD_108114344
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Louie Bonilla wishes his family back at home in Maryland., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Christmas

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT