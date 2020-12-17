Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Ivan Cuevas, Staff Sergeant Bethany Hendren, Spc. Devin Greenway and Spc. Drew Yeager wish their friends and family back in Alaska a Merry Christmas.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 03:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777948
|VIRIN:
|201217-A-HS490-021
|Filename:
|DOD_108114333
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Team Terrific out of forward operating site Torun, Poland wish friends and families back in Alaska a Merry Christmas., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
