Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Lt. Michael Lowe, Staff Sgt. Randy Briones, and Sgt. Patricia Catacutan wish their families and friends in Alaska, Happy Holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 03:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777945
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-HS490-501
|Filename:
|DOD_108114327
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers at the forwarding operating base in Zagan, Poland wish their friends Happy Holidays., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
