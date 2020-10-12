Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers at the forwarding operating base in Zagan, Poland wish their friends Happy Holidays.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Lt. Michael Lowe, Staff Sgt. Randy Briones, and Sgt. Patricia Catacutan wish their families and friends in Alaska, Happy Holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 03:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777945
    VIRIN: 201210-A-HS490-501
    Filename: DOD_108114327
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers at the forwarding operating base in Zagan, Poland wish their friends Happy Holidays., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Christmas

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT