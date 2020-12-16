Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Lt. Kenneth McCoy III, Sergeant 1st Class Paul Oliver, Sgt. Bradley Cunningham, and Spc. Kyle Johnson wish their friends and families a Happy Holiday.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 03:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777944
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-HS490-593
|Filename:
|DOD_108114313
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Mayor cell from forward operating base DPTA wish their friends and DPTA., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
