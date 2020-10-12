201118-N-IE405-1006 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 10, 2020) Lt. j. g. Erin Anderson, left, assigned to the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), sends holiday greetings to her family in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Lt. j. g. Rachael Kuhn, right, assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM 48) Squadron sends holiday greetings to her family in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 10. Philippine Sea is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort)
|12.10.2020
|12.20.2020 12:21
|Series
|777908
|201118-N-IE405-1006
|DOD_108113965
|00:00:18
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|0
|0
This work, HOLIDAY GREETINGS: USS Philippine Sea Sailors Sends Holiday Greetings on Deployment, by PO2 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
