    Army National Guard Lt. Col Brett Haker and Lt. Zack Schilling wish their families in Montana a Happy Holiday

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Col Brett Haker and Montana Army Reserve Lt. Zack Schilling wish their families and friends a Happy Holiday. GO GRIZ

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.20.2020 07:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777895
    VIRIN: 201218-A-HS490-195
    Filename: DOD_108113886
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US
    Hometown: MILES CITY, MT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Lt. Col Brett Haker and Lt. Zack Schilling wish their families in Montana a Happy Holiday, by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

