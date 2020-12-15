Lt. Frolander is currently stationed in Poland at forwarding operating base SK, as the part of the Mayor cell.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2020 06:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777891
|VIRIN:
|201215-A-HS490-712
|Filename:
|DOD_108113882
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Chris Frolander wishes his wife and kids a Merry Christmas., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
