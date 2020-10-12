Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    London Tech Bridge - Asst. Sec. James Geurts & UK VADM Hine

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Matt Denny 

    NavalX

    United States Assistant Secretary of the Navy James" Hondo" Geurts, ASNRDA, and UK Royal Navy 2nd Sealord - VADM Nick Hine, talk about the newly formed London Tech Bridge.

    This interview also included guest appearances by U.S. Navy Cdr. Albert Arnold, London Tech Bridge Director, and other special guests.

