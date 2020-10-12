United States Assistant Secretary of the Navy James" Hondo" Geurts, ASNRDA, and UK Royal Navy 2nd Sealord - VADM Nick Hine, talk about the newly formed London Tech Bridge.
This interview also included guest appearances by U.S. Navy Cdr. Albert Arnold, London Tech Bridge Director, and other special guests.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 19:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:32:20
|Location:
|US
This work, London Tech Bridge - Asst. Sec. James Geurts & UK VADM Hine, by Matt Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
