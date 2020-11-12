Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Holiday Video 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command HQ

    NAVFAC Commander and Chief of Civil Engineers Rear Adm. John Korka, NAVFAC Executive Director Jennifer LaTorre, and Force Master Chief of the Seabees Delbert Terrell offer holiday greetings and a message to all hands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 14:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777845
    VIRIN: 201211-N-HG124-1001
    Filename: DOD_108113567
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Holiday Video 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Holiday Season
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT