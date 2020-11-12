NAVFAC Commander and Chief of Civil Engineers Rear Adm. John Korka, NAVFAC Executive Director Jennifer LaTorre, and Force Master Chief of the Seabees Delbert Terrell offer holiday greetings and a message to all hands.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 14:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777845
|VIRIN:
|201211-N-HG124-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113567
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Holiday Video 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
