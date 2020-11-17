U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team member and Westminster, California native Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen gives a Christmas greeting.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 13:16
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777842
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-FC254-372
|Filename:
|DOD_108113564
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WESTMINSTER, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen Gives a Christmas Greeting, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT