U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team member and Jackson, Georgia native Staff Sgt. John Browning gives a Christmas greeting.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 12:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777840
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-FC254-245
|Filename:
|DOD_108113562
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSON, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. John Browning gives a Christmas greeting, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT