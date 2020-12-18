Coast Guard rescues 2 from aground vessel near Biloxi

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued two people Dec. 18, 2020 from an aground 22-foot center console boat near Biloxi, Mississippi. The aground vessel was reported to the Coast Guard by a commercial salvage company who were unable to access the vessel due to water depth. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777834
|VIRIN:
|201218-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113556
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
