    Coast Guard rescues 2 from aground vessel near Biloxi

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued two people Dec. 18, 2020 from an aground 22-foot center console boat near Biloxi, Mississippi. The aground vessel was reported to the Coast Guard by a commercial salvage company who were unable to access the vessel due to water depth. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777834
    VIRIN: 201218-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108113556
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from aground vessel near Biloxi, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    NOLA
    rescue
    D8
    Biloxi
    aground

