Coast Guard rescues 2 from aground vessel near Biloxi

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued two people Dec. 18, 2020 from an aground 22-foot center console boat near Biloxi, Mississippi. The aground vessel was reported to the Coast Guard by a commercial salvage company who were unable to access the vessel due to water depth. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)