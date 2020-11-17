Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Sgt. Timothy Sherry Gives a Christmas Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team member and Littleton, Colorado native Sgt. Timothy Sherry gives a Christmas greeting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 12:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777832
    VIRIN: 201117-A-FC254-626
    Filename: DOD_108113554
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: LITTLETON, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Sgt. Timothy Sherry Gives a Christmas Greeting, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    Fort Benning
    marksmanship
    Home of Champions
    International Rifle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT