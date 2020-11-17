Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lane Ichord Gives a Christmas Greeting

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team member and Waterford, California native Sgt. Lane Ichord gives a Christmas greeting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 11:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777830
    VIRIN: 201117-A-FC254-381
    Filename: DOD_108113541
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: WATERFORD, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Sgt. Lane Ichord Gives a Christmas Greeting, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    Fort Benning
    marksmanship
    Service Rifle
    Home of Champions

