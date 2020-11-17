Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Joshua Richmond Gives a Christmas Shoutout

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team member and Hillsgrove, Pennsylvania native Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Richmond gives a Christmas greeting.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 10:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777822
    VIRIN: 201117-A-FC254-126
    Filename: DOD_108113527
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: HILLSGROVE, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Joshua Richmond Gives a Christmas Shoutout, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shotgun
    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    Fort Benning
    marksmanship
    Home of Champions

