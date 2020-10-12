Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Philippine Sea Sailor Sends Christmas Greetings on Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    201210-N-IE405-1003 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 10, 2020) Retail Specialist 2nd Class Rashad Menefee, assigned to the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), sends holiday greetings to his family in Newnan, Georgia, in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 10. Philippine Sea is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 09:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777815
    VIRIN: 201210-N-IE405-1003
    Filename: DOD_108113513
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Philippine Sea Sailor Sends Christmas Greetings on Deployment, by PO2 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday greeting
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58)
    Christmas greeting
    Sailor holiday greeting 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT