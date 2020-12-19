Santa Claus visits U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade at an airfield in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East and sends a message to their children back home.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 06:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777803
|VIRIN:
|201219-Z-LS292-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113471
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|NORTH POLE, USNORTHCOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Santa Claus visits the Middle East, by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
