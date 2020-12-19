Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Claus visit the Middle East

    KUWAIT

    12.19.2020

    Video by Spc. Stanford Toran 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Santa Claus visits U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade at an airfield in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East and sends a message to their children back home.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 06:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777803
    VIRIN: 201219-Z-LS292-001
    Filename: DOD_108113471
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: KW
    Hometown: NORTH POLE, USNORTHCOM, AT SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Santa Claus visit the Middle East, by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM

    Holiday season

    Middle East

    Operation Spartan Shield

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CENTCOM
    Holiday Season
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

