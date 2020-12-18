Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland AFB designates "Striker Medical Professionals Appreciation Day"

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col David Miller & Col Gregory Coleman give a big thanks to members of the 377 Medical Group and its mission partners and designate December 18 as Striker Medical Professionals Appreciation Day.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    377 MDG
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission

