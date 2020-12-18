Col David Miller & Col Gregory Coleman give a big thanks to members of the 377 Medical Group and its mission partners and designate December 18 as Striker Medical Professionals Appreciation Day.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 19:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777780
|VIRIN:
|201218-F-PM546-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113253
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kirtland AFB designates "Striker Medical Professionals Appreciation Day", by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT