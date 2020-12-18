Dec 18, 2020 49 WG Commander Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple, 49th Wing command chief, provide an update for the Airmen and families of the 49th WG. The 49th WG Command Team addresses the payroll tax deferment, Department of Defense Privatized Housing Satisfaction Survey, local COVID-19 policy updates, the Federal Holiday change and an update regarding 2021 Basic Allowance for Housing rates.