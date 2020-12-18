Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dec 18, 2020 49 WG Commander Update

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Collette Brooks 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple, 49th Wing command chief, provide an update for the Airmen and families of the 49th WG. The 49th WG Command Team addresses the payroll tax deferment, Department of Defense Privatized Housing Satisfaction Survey, local COVID-19 policy updates, the Federal Holiday change and an update regarding 2021 Basic Allowance for Housing rates.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 18:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 777775
    VIRIN: 201218-F-HV115-1001
    Filename: DOD_108113236
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    49th Wing
    HAFBTV

