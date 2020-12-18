Lt. Col. Jeremiah Hood, Army Reserve Medical Command, Pinellas Park, Florida, sings "little Drummer Boy" as per PBS News Hours' request. - Acapella
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 19:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777773
|VIRIN:
|201218-A-UJ522-489
|Filename:
|DOD_108113233
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|PINELLAS PARK, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, For PBS news hour - Little Drummer Boy - Lt. Col Hood, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
