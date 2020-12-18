Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For PBS news hour - Little Drummer Boy - Lt. Col Hood

    PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Lt. Col. Jeremiah Hood, Army Reserve Medical Command, Pinellas Park, Florida, sings "little Drummer Boy" as per PBS News Hours' request. - Acapella

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777773
    VIRIN: 201218-A-UJ522-489
    Filename: DOD_108113233
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For PBS news hour - Little Drummer Boy - Lt. Col Hood, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

