Meet the Commander - Delta 5

On 24 July, 2020 the United States Space Force stood up brand new Space Deltas, each postured for a specific space mission. In this video series, Space Deltas 2-9 are introduced. This week, Col. Monique DeLauter, Space Delta 5 commander stationed at Vandenberg AFB, speaks about the Space Delta 5 mission and way ahead.