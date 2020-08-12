Meet the Commander - Delta 5

On 24 July, 2020 the United States Space Force stood up brand new Space Deltas, each postured for a specific space mission. In this video series, Space Deltas 2-9 are introduced. This week, Col. Monique DeLauter, Space Delta 5 commander stationed at Vandenberg AFB, speaks about the Space Delta 5 mission and way ahead.
|12.08.2020
|12.18.2020 17:11
|777764
|201208-O-BV332-076
|DOD_108113150
|00:02:47
|CA, US
|0
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
