    Meet the Commander - Delta 5

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Michael Stonecypher 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    On 24 July, 2020 the United States Space Force stood up brand new Space Deltas, each postured for a specific space mission. In this video series, Space Deltas 2-9 are introduced. This week, Col. Monique DeLauter, Space Delta 5 commander stationed at Vandenberg AFB, speaks about the Space Delta 5 mission and way ahead.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 17:11
    Video ID: 777764
    VIRIN: 201208-O-BV332-076
    Filename: DOD_108113150
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: CA, US

    USSF
    United States Space Force
    Delta 5

