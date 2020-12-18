Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New York National Guard Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Michael Bezares 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is delivered to New York Army National Guard’s Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., December 16, 2020. The first dose of the vaccine was administered to Army 1st Sgt. Steven Seidenstein, assigned to COVID Response Joint Task Force NYC, 442 Military Police Company, on December 17, 2020. The vaccine is currently given to New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen working in various capacities related to the COVID-19 response. The New York National Guard is participating in a Department of Defense vaccine pilot program in which 44,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered to front line workers and medical personnel, and at 16 locations around the world (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777757
    VIRIN: 201218-A-QF857-831
    Filename: DOD_108113106
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    138th pad

    138th public affairs detachment

    Michael Bezares

    Bezares

    sgt Michael bezares

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Pfizer-BioNTech
    Joint Task Force COVID-19
    Operation Inoculation
    Camp Smith Training Site Medical Readiness Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT