The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is delivered to New York Army National Guard’s Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., December 16, 2020. The first dose of the vaccine was administered to Army 1st Sgt. Steven Seidenstein, assigned to COVID Response Joint Task Force NYC, 442 Military Police Company, on December 17, 2020. The vaccine is currently given to New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen working in various capacities related to the COVID-19 response. The New York National Guard is participating in a Department of Defense vaccine pilot program in which 44,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered to front line workers and medical personnel, and at 16 locations around the world (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 16:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777757
|VIRIN:
|201218-A-QF857-831
|Filename:
|DOD_108113106
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New York National Guard Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT