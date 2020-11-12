Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    388th, 419th F-35A B-roll

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    388th Fighter Wing

    Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. The 388th and Reserve 419th are the Air Force's first combat-capable F-35A units, and fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777756
    VIRIN: 201211-F-OD616-4001
    Filename: DOD_108113062
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 388th, 419th F-35A B-roll, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    F-35
    388th Fighter Wing
    F35A
    419th Fighter Wing

