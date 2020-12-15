Happy Holidays from Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen, Tenth Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom, Tenth Air Force Command Chief.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 16:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777746
|VIRIN:
|201215-F-ES886-801
|Filename:
|DOD_108112858
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tenth Air Force Holiday Greetings, by Maj. Rodney Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
