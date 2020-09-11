Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH Holiday Message

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Mr. Douglas Wadsworth, chief of staff, MCBH, Sgt. Maj. Lester Williams, sergeant major, MCBH, and their spouses send a holiday message to base personnel, Dec. 18, 2020. The video encourages Marines, Sailors and their families to have a safe and happy holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 18:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777744
    VIRIN: 201218-M-RM278-0001
    Filename: DOD_108112844
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US

    This work, MCBH Holiday Message, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

