Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation People First

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Greeson 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    In this "man on the street" style interview, Private First Class William Brown discusses what Operation People First Means to him in sunny Fort Bliss, TX

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 15:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777729
    VIRIN: 201216-A-YW926-721
    Filename: DOD_108112749
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation People First, by SSG David Greeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Armored Division
    Operation People First
    People First Action Week
    1st Brigade Combat Team Ready First
    PFAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT