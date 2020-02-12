Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sportsman Survival: Part I

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    James Metcalfe, a survivor of a boating accident while duck hunting, tells of his experience and shares the tips that saved his life. For more information on hunter safety, click the following link: https://compass.coastguard.blog/2017/01/25/below-zero-duck-hunting-safety/

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 15:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 777719
    VIRIN: 201202-G-BD687-001
    Filename: DOD_108112645
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sportsman Survival: Part I, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interview
    USCG
    accident
    hunting
    Coast Guard
    cold water

