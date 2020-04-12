AFRL Commander, Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle and Chief Master Sgt. Kennon Arnold, AFRL Command Chief, host an AFRL Town Hall Dec. 4, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 15:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|777718
|VIRIN:
|201204-O-EG995-582
|Filename:
|DOD_108112604
|Length:
|01:47:52
|Location:
|WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL Town Hall Dec. 4, 2020, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT