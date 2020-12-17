Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada National Guard COVID Shots 2020

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Zandra Duran 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Marty Bain and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Farnsworth receive Covid shots before the upcoming New Year.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 14:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777716
    VIRIN: 201217-A-MK350-847
    Filename: DOD_108112587
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: RENO, NV, US 

    This work, Nevada National Guard COVID Shots 2020, by SGT Zandra Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nevada
    Air
    Army
    National Guard
    COVID

