    PACAF Holiday Message 2020

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Pacific Air Forces senior leaders meet with Santa for a naughty/nice list virtual working group and wish PACAF Airmen, civilians and their families a happy and safe holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 14:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777715
    VIRIN: 201218-F-IQ718-0001
    Filename: DOD_108112583
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    This work, PACAF Holiday Message 2020, by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    New Years
    Holidays

