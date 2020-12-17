Leadership from Air Force Materiel Command and the 88th Air Base Wing take time to serve Airmen a Christmas dinner, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020. AFMC and 88th ABW leaders teamed up to thank Airmen and wish them a happy holiday. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 14:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777712
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-VC691-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108112537
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WPAFB Leadership Serves Holiday Dinner, by A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT