    WPAFB Leadership Serves Holiday Dinner

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership from Air Force Materiel Command and the 88th Air Base Wing take time to serve Airmen a Christmas dinner, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020. AFMC and 88th ABW leaders teamed up to thank Airmen and wish them a happy holiday. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777712
    VIRIN: 201217-F-VC691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108112537
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    This work, WPAFB Leadership Serves Holiday Dinner, by A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    santa
    USAF
    AFMC
    WPAFB

