88th Medical Group Mental Health Technicians, Staff Sgt. Rebecca Proulx and Airman First Class Natalie Lapar, offer tips and resources to help deal with the stress of the holidays and COVID-19 , Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 13:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777708
|VIRIN:
|201211-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108112451
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coping with Holiday Stress, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT