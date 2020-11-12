Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coping with Holiday Stress

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    88th Medical Group Mental Health Technicians, Staff Sgt. Rebecca Proulx and Airman First Class Natalie Lapar, offer tips and resources to help deal with the stress of the holidays and COVID-19 , Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    USAF
    WPAFB
    Holiday Stress
    88ABW

