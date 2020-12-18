Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EIT Interview with Galvanize

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Empowerment in Transition Program sat down for a virtual interview with the team from Galvanize, a technology ecosystem for learners, entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 13:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777706
    VIRIN: 201218-F-OR487-001
    PIN: 201218
    Filename: DOD_108112432
    Length: 00:13:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EIT Interview with Galvanize, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transition
    EIT
    Empowerment in Transition
    Brad Britt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT