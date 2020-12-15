Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little Drummer Boy sung by MGySgt Kevin Bennear, U.S. Marine Band

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Rachel Ghadiali 

    "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band

    Master Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Bennear singing Little Drummer Boy

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777702
    VIRIN: 201218-M-SC493-001
    Filename: DOD_108112408
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Drummer Boy sung by MGySgt Kevin Bennear, U.S. Marine Band, by GySgt Rachel Ghadiali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    little drummer boy

