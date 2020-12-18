Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lee Majors USSF Birthday Message

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Elijah Light 

    Defense.gov         

    “Six Million Dollar Man” actor Lee Majors wishes a happy birthday to the U.S. Space Force. The Space Force is the space service branch of the U.S. armed forces. It was established on December 20, 2019, with the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
    Department of Defense Video by Elijah Light.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777701
    VIRIN: 201218-D-CU193-356
    Filename: DOD_108112399
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lee Majors USSF Birthday Message, by Elijah Light, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSF
    DGov
    Observances
    Space Force
    Lee Majors

