Lee Majors USSF Birthday Message

“Six Million Dollar Man” actor Lee Majors wishes a happy birthday to the U.S. Space Force. The Space Force is the space service branch of the U.S. armed forces. It was established on December 20, 2019, with the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

Department of Defense Video by Elijah Light.