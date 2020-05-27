Soldiers from 82 Engineer Battalion train on the RQ-7 Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (TUAS). The Shadow provides reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and force protection for the Brigade Combat Team in near-real-time during day, night and limited adverse weather conditions.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777683
|VIRIN:
|200527-A-QE526-757
|Filename:
|DOD_108112271
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|G-228 AIRFIELD, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DAGGER BRIGADE SOLDIERS ADAPT AND TRAIN, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT