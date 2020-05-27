Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DAGGER BRIGADE SOLDIERS ADAPT AND TRAIN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    G-228 AIRFIELD, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from 82 Engineer Battalion train on the RQ-7 Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (TUAS). The Shadow provides reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and force protection for the Brigade Combat Team in near-real-time during day, night and limited adverse weather conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777683
    VIRIN: 200527-A-QE526-757
    Filename: DOD_108112271
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: G-228 AIRFIELD, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAGGER BRIGADE SOLDIERS ADAPT AND TRAIN, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    2nd Infantry Division

    2ID

    Big Red One

    Troopers

    Troop

    1ID

    Military

    Exercise

    2nd Inf. Div.

    Readiness

    Army

    Training

    1st Infantry Division

    1st Inf. Div.

    BRO

    Dagger Brigade

    Dagger

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team

    2ABCT

    Fight Tonight

    Simon McTizic

    Ready Now

    Chung InHa

    Bryce Gatrell

    TAGS

    1ID
    ROK
    1st Infantry Division
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Republic of Korea (Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT