Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSWC Crane leader shares future vision for Electronic Warfare

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Audrey Deiser 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    NSWC Crane Spectrum Deputy Department Director Erika White discusses the importance of having diverse minds solving problems and shares ideas for the future of Electronic Warfare.

    About NSWC Crane

    NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electronic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi- spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.

    Join Our Team! NAVSEA employs a highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce - from students and entry level employees to experienced professionals and individuals with disabilities. We support today's sophisticated Navy and Marine Corps ships, aircraft, weapon systems and computer systems. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, IT and cyber specialists, as well as trade and other support professionals to ensure the U.S. Navy can protect and defend America. Please contact NSWC Crane Human Resources at crane_recruiting@navy.mil.

     Music: https://www.bensound.com
    GTP150_03 - Power the Day - Full Length/Instrumental-14494
    Achille Richard, SACEM

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777681
    VIRIN: 200330-N-ZF834-001
    Filename: DOD_108112269
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSWC Crane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT