Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSGL Participates in Wreaths Across America 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 17, 2020) A graphic depicting a cartoon Sailor reminding people about National Voter Registration Day for Naval Station Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777672
    VIRIN: 201217-N-CC785-1001
    Filename: DOD_108112192
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSGL Participates in Wreaths Across America 2020, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    Wreath laying
    Wreaths Across America
    Veterans
    Sailor
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT