Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John Mustin and Reserve Force Master Chief Petty Officer Chris Kotz deliver a holiday message to the Reserve force and their families.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 12:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|777668
|VIRIN:
|201218-N-NO301-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108112187
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Mustin Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT