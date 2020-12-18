Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Mustin Holiday Message

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John Mustin and Reserve Force Master Chief Petty Officer Chris Kotz deliver a holiday message to the Reserve force and their families.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 12:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 777668
    VIRIN: 201218-N-NO301-1001
    Filename: DOD_108112187
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    Navy Reserve
    Holiday Season
    CNR
    COVID19
    Force Kotz

