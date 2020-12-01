Soldiers in A Battery, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery said farewell to loved ones this morning in a ceremony at Lawton High School gymnasium. Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, Adjutant General for Oklahoma-Oklahoma National Guard, asked the crowd where we find these Soldiers to answer the nation’s call.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 11:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777667
|VIRIN:
|200112-A-GO806-103
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108112186
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LAWTON, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard deployment, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT