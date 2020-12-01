Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard deployment

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers in A Battery, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery said farewell to loved ones this morning in a ceremony at Lawton High School gymnasium. Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, Adjutant General for Oklahoma-Oklahoma National Guard, asked the crowd where we find these Soldiers to answer the nation's call.

    Oklahoma
    National Guard
    deployment
    goodbyes
    1-158th FA

