    Detonations, brought to you by EOD

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Airman Gary Hilton 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Class: H Detonations at Gowen Field! Courtesy of 366th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 12:48
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 777666
    VIRIN: 201215-F-IK699-1002
    Filename: DOD_108112181
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detonations, brought to you by EOD, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

