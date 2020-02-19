Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Making the cut

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Trainees in 95th Adjutant General Battalion receive their first haircut prior to Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill. This was Day One of Reception Week and their first physical transition from civilian to Soldier.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777665
    VIRIN: 200219-A-GO806-748
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108112158
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making the cut, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    haircut
    trainees
    Fort Sill
    Basic
    Basic Combat Training
    434th Field Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT