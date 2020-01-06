Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    This is my squad

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Army is made up of those who took an oath to protect and serve this great nation.

    We train together.
    We improve together.
    #WeAreBetterTogether

    #ThisIsMySquad #FiresStrong

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777659
    VIRIN: 200601-A-GO806-692
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108112143
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is my squad, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    Fort Sill
    Army
    people first
    this is my squad
    better together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT