    Army birthday run challenge

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill CSM, and command staff accepted the Sergeant Major of the Army's run challenge for the 245th Army birthday, and then some.

    #WinningMatters #FiresStrong
    #thisismysquad #SMArunchallenge

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 11:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777657
    VIRIN: 200611-A-GO806-528
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108112141
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army birthday run challenge, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Geronimo
    Foley
    Army birthday
    run challenge

