Army birthday run challenge

Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill CSM, and command staff accepted the Sergeant Major of the Army's run challenge for the 245th Army birthday, and then some.
#WinningMatters #FiresStrong
#thisismysquad #SMArunchallenge
06.11.2020
12.18.2020
FORT SILL, OK, US
