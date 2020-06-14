Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army birthday celebration

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers in 1-79th Field Artillery Battalion celebrate the Army's 245th birthday with a ceremony and remembering why they serve.

    #whyIserve #Armybday #thisismysquad

    (U.S. Army video by Marie Pihulic and Lt. Col. Eric Kunak)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 11:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777656
    VIRIN: 200614-A-GO806-383
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108112140
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Army birthday

